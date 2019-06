Featured

Roane County Rescue Squad saves stranded teens

Tuesday evening just before midnight, The Roane County Rescue squad was sent to the Lakeshore Drive boat ramp to launch their rescue boat to retrieve a couple of teens who were stranded in a boat in the water. No one was injured according to the 911 traffic and the teens were taken home by authorities.

