Featured

Motorcycle accident in Kingston sends one to U.T. Medical Center

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A Motorcycle accident in Kingston Tuesday, just before noon, sent the operator to U.T. Medical Center, after he crashed his bike on Hwy 70 just west of downtown. The accident involving only the cycle resulted in the closure of the portion of Hwy 70 until the motorcyclist, identified by Kingston Police Department as 34-year-old Josh Dillion of Kingston, was loaded in an awaiting ambulance and taken to U.T. Medical Center. The condition of Dillon as of Wednesday afternoon is unknown. Police say that speed was a factor in the accident as Dillon lost control on the Hwy striking a guard rail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged accident, crash, motorcycle crash