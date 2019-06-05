Community

Vacation Bible Schools

Area churches are having their annual Vacation Bible Schools in the coming weeks. Here is a list of local VBS in the area. If you have one that you would like added, please email it to brad@bbbtv12.com and we will get it on for you.

June 2nd – June 6th Pine Ridge Baptist Church Harriman 6:00 PM June 2nd – June 6th FBC Rockwood Rockwood 6:30 PM June 2nd – June 7th Beech Park Baptist Church Oliver Springs 6:00 PM June 3rd – June 7th Union Baptist Church Wartburg June 3rd – June 7th Lee Village Baptist Church Harriman 6:00 PM June 3rd – June 7th FBC Oakdale Oakdale 6:00 PM June 3rd – June 7th Middle Creek Baptist Church Coalfield 9:00 AM June 3rd – June 7th Childs Memorial Baptist Church Harriman 6:00 PM June 3rd – June 7th Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Coalfield 6:00 PM June 5th – June 8th Potters House Harriman 6:00 PM June 10th – June 14th Caney Ford Baptist Church Harriman 6:00 PM June 10th – June 14th South Harriman Baptist Church Harriman 5:30 PM June 10th – June 14th Calvary Baptist Church Oak Ridge 6:00 PM June 8th (ONLY) Union Chapel Baptist Church Kingston June 17th – June 21st Trenton Street Baptist Church Harriman 6:00 PM June 17th – June 21st Liberty Baptist Church Oliver Springs June 17th – June 21st FBC Kingston Kingston 9:00 AM June 17th – June 21st Shiloh Baptist Church Kingston 6:00 PM June 17th – June 21st Hilltop Baptist Church Kingston 6:30 PM June 23rd – June 28th FBC Wartburg Wartburg 6:00 PM June 24th – June 28th Kellytown Baptist Church Oliver Springs June 24th – June 28th Whites Creek Baptist Church Rockwood 6:00 PM July 8th – July 12th Dyllis Baptist Church Dyllis 6:30 PM July 8th – July 12th Cardiff Baptist Church Harriman 6:30 PM July 14th – July 19th Laurel Bluff Baptist Church Kingston July 15th – July 19th Petros Baptist Church Petros 6:00 PM July 14th – July 18th Riverside Baptist Church Harriman July 22nd – July 26th Mossy Grove Baptist Church Mossy Grove August 3rd (ONLY) Piney Grove Baptist Church Harriman

