Area churches are having their annual Vacation Bible Schools in the coming weeks. Here is a list of local VBS in the area. If you have one that you would like added, please email it to brad@bbbtv12.com and we will get it on for you.

June 2nd – June 6thPine Ridge Baptist ChurchHarriman6:00 PM
June 2nd – June 6thFBC RockwoodRockwood6:30 PM
June 2nd – June 7thBeech Park Baptist ChurchOliver Springs6:00 PM
June 3rd – June 7thUnion Baptist ChurchWartburg
June 3rd – June 7thLee Village Baptist ChurchHarriman6:00 PM
June 3rd – June 7thFBC OakdaleOakdale6:00 PM
June 3rd – June 7thMiddle Creek Baptist ChurchCoalfield9:00 AM
June 3rd – June 7thChilds Memorial Baptist ChurchHarriman6:00 PM
June 3rd – June 7thPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchCoalfield6:00 PM
June 5th – June 8thPotters HouseHarriman6:00 PM
June 10th – June 14thCaney Ford Baptist ChurchHarriman6:00 PM
June 10th – June 14thSouth Harriman Baptist ChurchHarriman5:30 PM
June 10th – June 14thCalvary Baptist ChurchOak Ridge6:00 PM
June 8th (ONLY)Union Chapel Baptist ChurchKingston
June 17th – June 21stTrenton Street Baptist ChurchHarriman6:00 PM
June 17th – June 21stLiberty Baptist ChurchOliver Springs
June 17th – June 21stFBC KingstonKingston9:00 AM
June 17th – June 21stShiloh Baptist ChurchKingston6:00 PM
June 17th – June 21stHilltop Baptist ChurchKingston6:30 PM
June 23rd – June 28thFBC WartburgWartburg6:00 PM
June 24th – June 28thKellytown Baptist ChurchOliver Springs
June 24th – June 28thWhites Creek Baptist ChurchRockwood6:00 PM
July 8th – July 12thDyllis Baptist ChurchDyllis6:30 PM
July 8th – July 12thCardiff Baptist ChurchHarriman6:30 PM
July 14th – July 19thLaurel Bluff Baptist ChurchKingston
July 15th – July 19thPetros Baptist ChurchPetros6:00 PM
July 14th – July 18thRiverside Baptist ChurchHarriman
July 22nd – July 26thMossy Grove Baptist ChurchMossy Grove
August 3rd (ONLY)Piney Grove Baptist ChurchHarriman

