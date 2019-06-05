Community
Vacation Bible Schools
Area churches are having their annual Vacation Bible Schools in the coming weeks. Here is a list of local VBS in the area. If you have one that you would like added, please email it to brad@bbbtv12.com and we will get it on for you.
|June 2nd – June 6th
|Pine Ridge Baptist Church
|Harriman
|6:00 PM
|June 2nd – June 6th
|FBC Rockwood
|Rockwood
|6:30 PM
|June 2nd – June 7th
|Beech Park Baptist Church
|Oliver Springs
|6:00 PM
|June 3rd – June 7th
|Union Baptist Church
|Wartburg
|June 3rd – June 7th
|Lee Village Baptist Church
|Harriman
|6:00 PM
|June 3rd – June 7th
|FBC Oakdale
|Oakdale
|6:00 PM
|June 3rd – June 7th
|Middle Creek Baptist Church
|Coalfield
|9:00 AM
|June 3rd – June 7th
|Childs Memorial Baptist Church
|Harriman
|6:00 PM
|June 3rd – June 7th
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|Coalfield
|6:00 PM
|June 5th – June 8th
|Potters House
|Harriman
|6:00 PM
|June 10th – June 14th
|Caney Ford Baptist Church
|Harriman
|6:00 PM
|June 10th – June 14th
|South Harriman Baptist Church
|Harriman
|5:30 PM
|June 10th – June 14th
|Calvary Baptist Church
|Oak Ridge
|6:00 PM
|June 8th (ONLY)
|Union Chapel Baptist Church
|Kingston
|June 17th – June 21st
|Trenton Street Baptist Church
|Harriman
|6:00 PM
|June 17th – June 21st
|Liberty Baptist Church
|Oliver Springs
|June 17th – June 21st
|FBC Kingston
|Kingston
|9:00 AM
|June 17th – June 21st
|Shiloh Baptist Church
|Kingston
|6:00 PM
|June 17th – June 21st
|Hilltop Baptist Church
|Kingston
|6:30 PM
|June 23rd – June 28th
|FBC Wartburg
|Wartburg
|6:00 PM
|June 24th – June 28th
|Kellytown Baptist Church
|Oliver Springs
|June 24th – June 28th
|Whites Creek Baptist Church
|Rockwood
|6:00 PM
|July 8th – July 12th
|Dyllis Baptist Church
|Dyllis
|6:30 PM
|July 8th – July 12th
|Cardiff Baptist Church
|Harriman
|6:30 PM
|July 14th – July 19th
|Laurel Bluff Baptist Church
|Kingston
|July 15th – July 19th
|Petros Baptist Church
|Petros
|6:00 PM
|July 14th – July 18th
|Riverside Baptist Church
|Harriman
|July 22nd – July 26th
|Mossy Grove Baptist Church
|Mossy Grove
|August 3rd (ONLY)
|Piney Grove Baptist Church
|Harriman
