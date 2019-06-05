Obituaries

Braylee Hope Brown, Rockwood

Braylee Hope Brown, age 6 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on June 3rd at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. She was born on November 18th, 2012. She is preceded in death by her Grandparents: Charley (Sub) Boles, Carl & Carolyn Sue Blake, Max Reed, and Clarence & Louise Headrick. She is survived by:

Parents: Tyler and Erica Brown of Harriman, TN

Sister: Akiyah Headrick of Harriman, TN

Brother: Carter Brown of Harriman, TN

Grandparents: Kathy Payne (Wendall) of Rockwood, TN

Mike Brown (Pam) of Knoxville, TN Bobby Joe & Sonja Headrick of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandparents: Elsie Boles of Rockwood, TN

Several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6th from 5:00pm till 8:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will be on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 at Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Braylee Hope Brown.

