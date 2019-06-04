Obituaries

Patricia Jane Altum, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Patricia Jane Altum, age 72 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and loved her family dearly. All children would call her Mamaw Jane. She was a wonderful singer, sang at her church where she was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Patricia enjoyed counseling with people when they would come to her with any type of problem or trial they were going through, and would always give good advice. She was very giving and would open her home to anyone who was in need.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward and Eula Loraine Golden; and brother, Harold Golden. She is survived by her husband, Robert Altum of Clinton, TN; sons, Cecil Edward of Clinton, TN, James Robert Altum of Clinton, TN and Bobby Ray Altum of Clinton, TN; daughter, Wendy Lee and husband Kenneth Edward Bishop of Oak Ridge, TN; brothers, Ronald Dean Golden of Clinton, TN, Charles Russell Golden of Clinton, TN and Richard Dean Golden of Oliver Springs, TN; grandchildren, Steven Lynn Altum, Timothy Wayne Altum, Caitlin Amanda Roberts, Emily Jayne Roberts, Caleb Nathaniel Altum and Jacquelyn Gabrielle Altum; 4 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Patricia’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her celebration of life following at 8:00pm with Rev. Jim Ault officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

