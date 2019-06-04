Obituaries

John E. Closs, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. John E. Closs, age 69, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from his residence. He was born July 29, 1949 in St. Clair, Michigan. He was of Catholic faith. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Papa. In his younger years, he served in the US Navy and served in the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Merton Closs and Virginia Wolfe Closs; son, Jacob Closs. Survivors include: Wife: Teresa D. Closs of Rockwood, TN (40 years) Sons & Daughter-in-law: William “Shawn” & Michelle Smith of Rockwood, TN Daughter & Son-in-law: Harley & Chris Yarnell of Rockwood, TN Son: John Closs of Shallotte, NC Grandkids: Kimmy, Emily & Kati Smith, Daniel Sedman, Eli & Dallas Yarnell, Nicole, Abby & Jacob Closs Sisters & Brother-in-law: Sharon & Mike Woodman Diana & Randy Ekhardt Mary & John Burnette Brothers & Sister-in-law: Ron Closs Robert (Bob) Closs David & Tina Closs Also survived by Mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. Closs. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. John E. Closs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

