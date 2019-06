Community

MEETING NOTICE – Parks and Recreation

Roane County Parks and Recreation will be holding two public meetings to present survey findings from the Parks and Recreation Survey.

These meetings will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:30pm, Cottage at Roane County Park

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 5:30pm, Cottage at Roane County Park

The meetings are open to the public.

