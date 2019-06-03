Obituaries

Betty Anderson, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ms. Betty Anderson, age 59 of Rockwood, passed away Friday May 17, 2019 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Betty loved going to church and enjoyed cooking.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Vera Collins Anderson.

Father: Clyde Anderson.

Brother: David Dewayne Anderson.

Sister: Patricia Anderson.

She is survived by her son Greg Anderson.

Two brothers: Clyde Anderson and Jimmy Anderson.

Two sisters: Gloria Anderson and Pricilla Anderson.

Her favorite uncle: Sol Collins.

And many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

A Home Going Celebration will be Sunday June 16, 2019 at Roane County Park shed # 2 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Anderson family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

