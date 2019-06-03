Obituaries

Cheryl Anne Biggs, Clinton

Cheryl Anne Biggs, the morning of June 1, 2018, Cheryl passed away peacefully at The Waters of Clinton as a result of her chronic health conditions at the age of 61.

Cheryl Biggs was born in Waynesboro, VA on July 8, 1957. She was the third child, and second daughter of Gloria Anne Mastbrook (Baird) and Hubbard Lee Hill.

Cheryl always had a smile on her face and a prayer on her lips. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. She loved to share her joy and prayers with anyone willing. She had an eternally joyful demeanor despite her recent health battles. Cheryl’s children and granddaughters were the pride and joy of her life. She always made early morning birthday calls to them on their special day where she would gleefully sing a special birthday wish that was off key and out of tune. Before her health declined, she was always present at every event and special occasion for her family. She never missed an opportunity to uplift and praise them. Cheryl’s indomitable spirit encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. She never lost her faith, despite her chronic condition and rapidly declining health. The legacy of Cheryl’s kind spirit, passion for Christ, love of bible study and prayer, and zest for life will live on through her family and friends.

Preceded in death by sister, Vivian “Bibby” Sneed of Tullahoma, TN, and father, Hubbard Lee Hill.

Cheryl is survived by her mother and stepfather, Gloria and Clarence Baird; daughter, Chasity Morris of Ludington, MI, whom she loved and missed very much; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Brian Lawson of Clinton, TN, whom helped her through her daily stuggles and she loved dearly; brother and wife , Lee and Patrice Hill; sister, Janemarie Cave of Mt. Juliet, TN; sister, Julie and Gary Stockton of Lousiana; sister Bobbie Watson of California; She was a dedicated and loving NaNa to her granddaughters, Alexys “Lexy Girl” Morris, Haley Lawson, Brylee Lawson, and Laynee Lawson.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life Service to follow in the chapel with Doug Lubienski officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

