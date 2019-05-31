BBBTV12

Woman pinned by own car in Kingston today

At approximately 2:30 pm today, Kingston Police. Fire. and EMS were all sent to a Car vs. Pedestrian at the Enrichment Federal Credit Union on Bradford Way in Kingston.  A female was pinned against the drivethru wall area of the bank with her car, according to 911 dispatch remarks. She was talking with first responders on the scene and was complaining of lower back and hip pain.  She was transported from the bank by ambulance to meet LifeStar, which landed adjacent to Hwy 58 near the District Attorney’s office parking lot and transported to the U.T. Medical Center.

