Larry Wayne Frost, Kingston

Larry Wayne Frost, age 74, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He enjoyed woodworking, golf, fishing and spending time with his family. Larry was a member of Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Hazel Frost; brothers, Hubert, Jack and Roy; and sisters, Thelma, Helen, Dottie, June and Carol.

Larry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharolyn Frost; daughters, Karla Jordan and husband, Joel, Melissa East and Iva Patterson; sister, Edna Monday; brothers, Ken and Jim Frost; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several special friends; and honorary daughter, Shawn Marie Brackett.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.., at Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Wayne Nelson officiating. Following the funeral service, burial will be in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Frost Family.

www.kykerfunerahomes.com

