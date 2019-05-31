Obituaries

Bernice Seiber Lowe, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bernice Seiber Lowe, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Ten Mile. She was born March 12, 1934 in Devonia and moved to Roane County in 1968. She was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church in Ten Mile. Mrs. Lowe was owner & manager of Bayside Marina of Kingston in the 70’s. She loved to crochet and all types of lawn work.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jessie James Lowe; children, Frankie, Keith & Freida Lowe; parents, Charlie & Ruthie Bunch Seiber; brothers, Bernard Seiber, Leonard Seiber, Austin Seiber, Rayburn Seiber, Lawrence Daugherty, and Lonnie Seiber; sisters, Beatrice Bray, Barbara Everett, and Ruby Seiber.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Son-in-law Gail & Joe Ray of Ten Mile

Son James Danny Lowe of Kingston

Grandchildren Randy Ray & wife, Linda

Billy Ray & wife, Paula

Crystal Lowe, Joshua Lowe

Great-grandchildren Lace Lovanh & husband, June

Diamond Ray, Tyler Ray

Kristian Ray & wife, Taylor

Half-sisters Nancy Brock of Harriman

Peggy Melhorn of Maryville

Sue Ferguson of North Carolina

Half-brothers Charles Seiber, Donnie Seiber, and Roger Seiber

Several extended family members and a host of friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, June 1, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Friends & family will meet at 11:30 am, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Anderson Memorial Gardens for a 12:00 noon graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

