Bernice Seiber Lowe, Kingston
Bernice Seiber Lowe, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Ten Mile. She was born March 12, 1934 in Devonia and moved to Roane County in 1968. She was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church in Ten Mile. Mrs. Lowe was owner & manager of Bayside Marina of Kingston in the 70’s. She loved to crochet and all types of lawn work.
Preceded in death by her husband, Jessie James Lowe; children, Frankie, Keith & Freida Lowe; parents, Charlie & Ruthie Bunch Seiber; brothers, Bernard Seiber, Leonard Seiber, Austin Seiber, Rayburn Seiber, Lawrence Daugherty, and Lonnie Seiber; sisters, Beatrice Bray, Barbara Everett, and Ruby Seiber.
Daughter & Son-in-law Gail & Joe Ray of Ten Mile
Son James Danny Lowe of Kingston
Grandchildren Randy Ray & wife, Linda
Billy Ray & wife, Paula
Crystal Lowe, Joshua Lowe
Great-grandchildren Lace Lovanh & husband, June
Diamond Ray, Tyler Ray
Kristian Ray & wife, Taylor
Half-sisters Nancy Brock of Harriman
Peggy Melhorn of Maryville
Sue Ferguson of North Carolina
Half-brothers Charles Seiber, Donnie Seiber, and Roger Seiber
Several extended family members and a host of friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, June 1, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Friends & family will meet at 11:30 am, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Anderson Memorial Gardens for a 12:00 noon graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements.