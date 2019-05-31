Obituaries

Opal May Gouge Covington, Oliver Springs

Opal May Gouge Covington, 75, a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs, passed away May 29th, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 27th, 1943 in Coalfield, Tennessee. She was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church. She worked as a legal secretary for William A. Bomar Law Firm and M.F. McDavid Law Firm. She was known for her intelligence and quick wit, and she possessed a thirst for knowledge throughout her life. She had a keen interest in philosophy, religion, and the metaphysical and spiritual world. She enjoyed reading, writing poetry, working puzzles and brain teasers, and playing the piano, guitar, and fiddle. She was a super fan of the television show, Star Trek, and the actor Charlton Heston. Of all the joys she found in the world, none surpassed the love she had for her son Tim and her grandchildren, whom she nicknamed “Angel” and “Prince Charming.”

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Oliver Gouge Sr. and Rena Eileen Liles Gouge. Sisters: Mary Wilma Ann Gouge Edwards, Alma Jane Gouge Marsh, Helen Sue Gouge Pelfrey, Kay Gouge Gamble, and Rena Carol Windham Daugherty. Brothers: Jerry Lynn Gouge and Billy Gene Gouge. Sisters-in-law: Jewel Wilson Gouge and Patsy Moore Gouge. Brothers-in-law: James “Dusty” Marsh, Franklin “Joe” Tarner, and Loyd Edwards. Nieces: Vanessa Rose Gouge and Shelena Gouge Baker. Nephews: David Edwards, Billy Lee Gouge, James “Bud” Gouge, and Eddie Lee Daugherty. Daughter-in-law: Sandy Cooper Covington.

She is survived by her son Joseph Timothy Covington and his fiance, Angela Morgan, and her grandchildren, Gabrielle Brooke and Josiah Timothy Lee Covington. Sisters: Rose Eileen Gouge Tarner, Teena Kay Gouge Jones and husband David, and Susan Gouge Jenkins. Brothers: James “Jimmy” Gouge, David “Frank” Windham and wife Sherry, and Eddie Windham and wife Donna. Sister-in-law: Beatrice West Gouge. Brothers-in-law: Don Pelfrey, Tommy Gamble, and Larry Daughtery. Special nieces: Christy Tarner, Laura Gouge Wilson, Sarah Gouge King, and Rena “Penny” Marsh. Special cousin and friend: Paul Noe. Step-grandchildren: Chad and Brianna Overton. Step great-grandchildren: Bryce and Brian Atkins.

The family will receive friends at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs on Friday, May 31st, 2019 from 5-7 pm with the funeral to follow. The graveside services and burial will be held the following morning, June 1st, 2019 at 10 am at Jackson Cemetery in Coalfield, TN. There will not be a procession, so the family requests everyone to meet at the cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Covington family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

