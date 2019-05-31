Lifestyle

The McKameys’ message of faithfulness rings through on The Crown, available now

Posted on by in Lifestyle with

Arden, North Carolina (May 31, 2019) — In a way like no other, The McKameys have brought their anointed message of faithfulness and the power of the Gospel to the world, with the most #1 hits in Southern Gospel history, a dedicated following and unquestionable faith in the Lord. Now, as these legacy artists announce they will no longer be touring full-time after this fall, they bring another album of great music with The Crown, available now from Horizon Records.

“We are very excited about our 54th project entitled The Crown. God has blessed us with great songs in the past, and this project is no exception,” The McKameys say.



The album’s first single “From Dust To Glory,” tells a story of life after death and a man whose purpose was rebuilt by God. Written by Sheryl Farris, it sings,



“From dust to glory, a purpose revealed.

Transformed by His power; Oh, to be just like Him.

An unbelievable story and yet it’s so real.

From dust to glory, another promise fulfilled.”



The McKameys’ sweet four-part harmonies are heard on “We All Need A Savior.” Featuring the lead vocals of Sheryl Farris, this song tells of accepting Jesus as your savior and finding answers to life’s troubles.

The Crown continues with several songs that evoke the spirit of hymns sung from church pews. From the inspired writing of Rebecca Peck and John Robinson, “You Must Be Born Again” features the group’s matriarch Peg McKamey Bean and beckons the sinner to repent.

Another traditional hymn, “Go Back And Pray,” features Ruben Bean with a call and response chorus. Led by acoustic instruments, this song with bluegrass flavor evokes a scene of an old country church. The album brings moments of stillness with emotional ballads. Featuring Peg, “The Holy Spirit Prayed,” tells of the Holy Spirit stepping in when the words for prayer .

can’t be found. With a smooth lead from Elijah Fortner, “God Is Good” is also emotionally stirring in its simplicity of just one voice and a piano.

“Heavy,” featuring Roger Fortner, tells how the burdens of life can lead to a dark mindset, but with God, that load can be lifted and carried for us. The song, with its quiet moments, encourages reflection on life and how steadfast belief in God can change it for the better.

The album’s title track, “The Crown,” features Connie Fortner and is about glorifying Jesus. The song speaks to personal faith and finding a home alongside Jesus in Heaven.

“From the mountain sounds of ‘Go Back And Pray’ to the classic sounds of ‘You Must Be Born Again’; with ‘From Dust To Glory,’ the story of every Christian, to the reminder that ‘God Is Good,’ and all the songs in between…God has surely put His touch on this project and we are grateful!” The McKameys say.

Listen to The Crown HERE.

About The McKameys

The McKameys are a family group based out of Clinton, Tennessee, entering in their sixth decade of spreading God’s message of love and hope through their music. There have been a few changes throughout the years after beginning as 3 sisters to the group now consisting of one of those original sisters, Peg McKamey Bean along with her husband, Ruben, their daughter Connie Fortner along with her husband, Roger Fortner, their son, Elijah Fortner; and Sheryl Farris, Peg and Ruben’s younger daughter. The wonderful harmonies of this family along with great songs gives them a unique opportunity to share God’s love as well as encourage the saints. Whether they are performing one of their classics like “Right On Time,” “I’ve Won,” “Unspoken Request,” “There Is Jesus,” their signature song, “God On The Mountain” or a new release, there is an undeniable energy that carries them through each performance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

