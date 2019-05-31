Featured

Nine arrested in Early Morning raid in Oliver Springs

Early this morning, multiple agencies worked together to complete a drug raid at three homes on Ridgeview Drive in Oliver Springs.

According to a press release by the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, two of the three warrants were executed at the same time. The third was executed shortly after the first two were clear. A search of the residences led to the discovery of approximately an ounce of methamphetamine as well as additional narcotics.

Nine people were taken into custody on drug charges. Officials did not release the identities of those who were arrested at this time. Each face charges to include manufacture, sale, delivery, possession with the intent to sell, which is a Class B Felony. Three of the subjects also had active warrants that they were taken into custody on.

Chief Kenneth Morgan of Oliver Spring Police Department said, “The cooperation between all the agencies involved was seamless. Further, with the execution of these search warrants, we were able to address several complaints we received about these residences. The City of Oliver Springs is safer this morning with these subjects in jail.”

The 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force is a multi-agency drug and violent crime task force. Agencies who assisted in the operation include Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Rocky Top Police Department, And the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

