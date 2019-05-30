Obituaries

Wanda Jane Cooper, Harriman

Posted on

Wanda Jane Cooper, age 72 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee at the West Hill Health and Rehab. Wanda was a dedicated member at Williams Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Emory Gap, Harriman, Tennessee for over 50 years.

Wanda is preceded in death by her Mother, Adella Cooper; Brother, Sterling Cooper; Uncle, Benjamin Winton; Aunts, Oloie Love, Hassie Simpson, Bertie Winton, & Flora Love; Cousin, Irene Stapleton.

Survivors include: Nephews: Brandon Cooper of Harriman, TN Lamarr Cooper of Harriman, TN Niece: Chelsea Cooper of Knoxville, TN Great Nephews: Ladamion Julian of Knoxville, TN Damarion Jackson of Knoxville, TN Great Niece: Takiyla Bazel of Oak Ridge, TN Aryia Stover of Rockwood, TN Sister-in-law: Sheila Cooper of Knoxville, TN Cousins: Pat Taylor of Harriman, TN Anna Gallaher of Houston, TX Mary Robinson of Knoxville, TN

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral Services will follow from the Chapel at 1:00pm with Rev. R.T. Smith officiating. Interment and Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to Williams Chapel Church for American Cancer Society, 402 Old Valley Rd., Harriman, TN 37748. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Wanda Jane Cooper.

