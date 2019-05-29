Featured

Poplar Creek Road to close for construction June 3rd

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Several main roads remain closed in Roane County including airport road up Rockwood Mountain, and Riggs Chapel Road north of Harriman, and now one soon to close, Poplar Creek near Oliver Springs.



As most know last year the roadway showed signs of falling off into the creek so the highway department decided to fix it, but a contractor would be needed to do the major repair work it needed. It was first thought they could leave one lane open during construction but now that has changed, as it has been one lane for several months now awaiting the contract to be bid.

The construction is soon to happen and with that on Monday, June 3rd the road will close entirely.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Roane County