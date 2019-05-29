Obituaries

Richard Hatfield, Heiskell

Richard Hatfield, age 85 of Heiskell, passed away on, Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 at the Summit View Nursing Home in Rocky Top. He was born on October 13, 1933 in Buffalo, NY to the late Merlin and Evelyn Lancastle Hatfield. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army and served 4 tours in Vietnam during his 23 years of service. He loved all things outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and 4wheeling. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by, brothers, Donald Hatfield, James Hatfield and George Hatfield.

Survived by wife………Janice Hatfield

Only living relative….Cybil Lancastle of NY

Sister-in-law…………..Wanda Elliott and Husband Greg

Carolyn Moore and husband Billy

Brother-in-law……….Michael Hamock and wife Darlene

Special Family……….Connie and Tommy Coleman

several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Piney Grove Baptist Church on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:30-6: 00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM with Billy Moore officiating. Richard’s interment will be held at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

