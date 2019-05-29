Obituaries

Bill King, Harriman

Bill King, age 82 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

Mr. King was born March 15, 1937 in Murphy, NC. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed boating, skiing, motorcycling, and piddling around the house.

Bill was raised in Lenoir City and was a lifelong resident of East Tennessee. He retired as a millwright from Y-12 in Oak Ridge.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Earl Raymond King and Ivy Lee King; by a brother, Charley King and by a sister, Emma Sue Presley.

Bill is survived by his wife, Liz King; by children: Mark King and wife, Debbie of Huntsville, AL, Sherri Manuputty; by step-children: Jeff Murphy and wife Rachel, and Ronnie Murphy; by grandchildren: Emily King and Madison Manuputty; by step-grandchildren: Beth Murphy and Luke Murphy; by a brother, Jimmy J. King of Paso Robles, CA and by a host of special friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Harriman, TN or East TN Children’s Hospital.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, May 30, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Michael Koontz officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Dyllis Baptist Church Cemetery with Waylon Payne officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the King family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

