Joshua Alan Freels II, Harriman

Joshua (Josh) Alan Freels, II, age 16 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born July 9, 2002 in Oak Ridge and was an upcoming senior at Roane County High School. Josh was employed by Blue Beacon Truck Wash in Knoxville. He loved fishing, riding ATV’s & working on cars with his dad. He also enjoyed various sports. Preceded in death by his dear friend, Austin (Frenchy) French; grandparents, Robert Stevens, Charles Northup, and Gene Vannover; cousin, James Richard Behrman.

SURVIVORS

Parents Joshua and Kristi Freels of Harriman

Sisters Savanna Stevens of Harriman

Destiny Snelling of Harriman

Shianne Freels of Harriman

Fiancée Jade Draper of Deer Lodge

Grandmother Deborah Stevens of Haskins, OH

Grandfather Denny Freels of Fentress Co.

Great-Grandmother Rita Bergner of Perrysburg, OH

Special Friends Curtis Reynolds, Tyler Foley, Austin Sellars,

Isaac Collins and Logan Smith

Several extended family members and a host of friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at New Midway Baptist Church in Kingston. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM with Rev. Rod Garrett officiating. Graveside service will follow at New Midway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made at Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by phone at (865) 717-7727, to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements.

