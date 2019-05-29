Obituaries
W.H. (Blackie) Hamilton, Kingston
W.H. (Blackie) Hamilton, age 94, of Kingston, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born September 6, 1924 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church. He retired from Rust Engineering in Oak Ridge. Blackie loved fishing, gardening, playing & watching baseball. He was an avid Atlanta Braves & U.T. sports fan. He was always a selfless person, one who put others first. One of his greatest passions was helping others. Preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Hamilton; parents, Walter & Cillar Walker Hamilton; brothers, Edgar, Elmer, Gerval & George Hamilton; sisters, Ruby Hamilton, Lee Roberts, and Kate Pritchard.
SURVIVORS
Son Tim Hamilton of Kingston
Grandson Tyson Hamilton & wife, Heather of Kingston
Great-grandchildren Houston & Lily Hamilton of Kingston
Sister-in-law Mary Patterson of Johnson City
Several extended family members and a host of friends
Special thanks to Dr. Foote for all his special care and kindness shown.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements.