Oak Ridge Represented at Aviation Academy

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 28, 2019) – Two participants in the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s most recent Aviation Academy were representing the City of Oak Ridge. City Councilmember Jim Dodson and Government Affairs and Information Services Director Amy Fitzgerald both attended the program.

The Aviation Academy is held over five sessions in April and May. The goal is to raise awareness of what it takes to successfully operate McGhee Tyson Airport and the crucial role the community plays in the flights and services available at the facility.

“With the proposed Oak Ridge Airport working through the approval process, participation in the Aviation Academy has given me a terrific opportunity to see how a general aviation airport in our community would be a significant asset,” Councilmember Dodson stated.

Participants received a behind-the-scenes look at the airport and were able to meet with organizations that play a significant role in day-to-day operations.

“Our region is very fortunate to have such dedicated professionals managing the McGhee Tyson Airport,” Amy Fitzgerald added. “Their program allows the public to see first-hand how the commercial, military and general aviation sectors work together to make air traffic run smoothly.”

The program wrapped up earlier this month. More information on the Aviation Academy can be found on McGhee Tyson Airport’s website at http://flyknoxville.com/academy/.

The most recent updates on the Oak Ridge Airport project are also available online at https://flyknoxville.com/oak-ridge-airport/.

