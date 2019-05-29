Obituaries

Lewis (Bucky) DeBord, Kingston

Lewis (Bucky) DeBord, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born November 1, 1942 in Knoxville and was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. Bucky retired from Y-12 Nuclear Plant where he had worked as a Radiographer. He was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly in Kenitra, Morocco, and honorably discharged to the US Naval Reserve Manpower Center in Bainbridge, Maryland. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved working in his yard. He was also a Dodgers fan. Preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Baston & Katherine DeBord.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife Anne Felknor DeBord of Kingston

Brother Eddie M. (Butch) DeBord & wife, Lynn of Staunton, VA

Sisters-in-law Rosemary Townsend of Kingston

Jeri Slatton & husband, Greg of Tellico Village

Julia DeBord of Knoxville

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members & friends

Family & friends will meet at Kingston Memorial Gardens 2:00 pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 for a graveside service conducted by Rev. SueLynn Johnson & Rev. Todd Chancey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church, PO Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763 or the animal shelter of choice. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

