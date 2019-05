Obituaries

Maxwell Bowlin, Heiskell



Maxwell Bowlin, age 88 of Heiskell, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 10 AM to 11 AM.

A funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Rev. Kent Williams, Dr. John Green and Dr. Jim McClusky officiating. Interment will follow the chapel service in Grandview Memorial Garden.

