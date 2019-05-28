Obituaries

Ernest Fritts, Oliver Springs

Ernest Fritts, 77, also lovingly known as “Papaw”, passed away in the comfort of his home in Oliver Springs, Tennessee surrounded by his loved ones on May 25, 2019.

Ernest was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on July 19, 1941, and moved to Oliver Springs at an early age where he spent the remainder of his life.

He served on active duty in the United States Army from 1963-1969, during the height of the Vietnam War. Serving his country was something he always spoke of with the utmost pride, which emanated through the stories he would tell of those times.

He was a man of faith, and a devoted father and husband. Ernest met the love of his life, June Tinker, in 1963 and the two were wed two years later. During their 53 years of marriage, they raised 7 children, who were each referred to as his “pride and joy” and were blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ernest was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. He was also known throughout our community for serving as Pastor to Indian Creek, Faith Baptist, and New Hope Baptist Churches. He enjoyed serving the Lord, farming, hunting, fishing, riding his ATV on Windrock, his morning coffee with his best friend June and being in the company of those he loved.

He is preceded in death by his son: Alan Fritts, father: Alonzo Fritts, mother: Rhoda Fritts, step-mother: Eula Mae Fritts, brothers: Herbert Fritts Sr., James Fritts, Billy Tinker, Dee Tinker, Kenneth Collins, and Randall Jones, sisters: Elizabeth Fritts, Faye Croate, and Alice Eaton, nephews: Herbert Fritts Jr. and Jimmy Lamp.

He is survived by his loving wife: June Fritts, children: Karen (Dink)Vaughn, Scott (Natasha) Fritts, Shawn (Priscilla) Fritts, Jason Fritts, Shawna (Matt) Johnson, and Mahalia (Chad) Reep, grandchildren: Justin (Jamie) Vaughn, Jordan (Emily) Vaughn, Dalton Russell, Ryan Golden, Caleb Fritts, Kaylee Fritts, Courtney Fritts, Jason Fritts Jr., Tyler Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Gage Johnson, Alyssa Reep, and Emerson Reep; great grandchildren: Oliver Owens, Lily Johnson, and Greyson Johnson, brothers: Oscar (Wanda) Fritts, Jim Fritts, Sam (Rhonda) Fritts, Roy (Glenda) Tinker, Joe Tinker, Eugene Tinker, Steve (Marline) Tinker, Donnie (Tammy) Tinker, Hayes (Shirley) Tinker, David (Linda) Tinker, Clarence Tinker, sisters: Bessy Fritts, Maxine Czarnecki, Sandy (Bill) Carroll, Shirley Fritts, Betty Jones, Maxine Collins, Norma (Dewy) Lamp, Jeraldine (Mike) Adkins, Dorris Donahue, Clara Tinker, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with brother Bill Brown and brother Dual Miller officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Fritts family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

