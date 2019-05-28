Obituaries

Lydia Imogene Rollins, Oakdale

Lydia Imogene Rollins, age 97 of Oakdale, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her husband William K. Rollins Sr., daughter, Phyllis Gail Blaylock, granddaughter, Holly Nicole Blaylock, and grandson Eric Rollins.

Lydia is survived by:

Son William K. Rollins II

Grandchildren William K. Rollins III

Elizabeth Daniell Rollins

Patrick Blaylock

Seth Blaylock

Great grandchildren Camrean Roberts

Allison McCaffrey

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with funeral service to follow at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Interment will be held in Roane Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Rollins family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

