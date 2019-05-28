Obituaries

Edna R. Jackson, Kingston

Mrs. Edna R. Jackson, age 74, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee went to her Eternal Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from her residence. She was born January 26, 1945 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Jackson was a member of the Tennessee Baptist Church in Kingston and liked to fish and cook. She was a Loving Wife, Mother, and “Mamaw”, and if you ever met her, you were loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Pinkney “C.P.” Jenkins and Maggie Lucille Shadden Jenkins; husband, Elmer Reed Jackson; daughter, Melissa Ford; brothers, Herbert Jenkins, Earl Jenkins, and Alvin Jenkins; and sister, Anna Lucille Jenkins.

Survivors include:

Son: Wendell Jackson of Kingston, TN

Daughters & Sons-in-law: Kitty & Mike Edgemon of Ten Mile, TN

Kim & Bryan Shipwash of Kingston, TN

9 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren and an expected great grandchild in November

Brother: J.C. Jenkins of Spring City, TN

Sister-in-law: Teresa Ridings of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Gene Colvard and Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee

