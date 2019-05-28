Baby Carter Edward Beard

BBBTV12

Carter Edward Beard, 15 months, went to be with Jesus on May 21st, 2019. Carter was always happy and smiling. He was gaining his own personality. Carter truly touched every soul he came in contact with. He held more perfection in his body than this world could hold. His love will stay with us for the rest our lives. Death leaves a pain that nobody can heal, but the love leaves a memory nobody could steal. Rest in heaven, baby carter. He is preceded in death by: Great-Great grandparents: Frank Brogdon, Betty Brogdon; Great-great aunt: Helen Perry; Great Grandfather: Johnnie R. White; Cousin: Tasha Smith; Uncle: Christopher Pressley; Great Grandmother: Deborah Linn Jenkins. He is survived by:

Mother: Katlyn Beard

Father: Donovan Davis

                                            Tikael Hannibal

Grandparents: Eddie & April (Mimi) Beard

Aunts: Kora (Sierra) Beard

                                            Taylor Beard

                                            Miranda Kaisor

                                            Tressa Smith

                                            Kojari Houston

Uncles: “Big Unc” Derrick Houston

                                            Troy Davis

                                            Cory Presswood

                                            Jaiden Hannibal

                                            Anthony Smith

                                            Shamar Houston

“Nana and Papaw” Carolyn & Bobby Lee

And a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00pm on Friday, May 31st, 2019. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 with Bro. Bobby Lee and Matthew Peters officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Carter Edward Beard.

