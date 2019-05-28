Featured

Prison fight injures several

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Security at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge was heightened for a while on Monday night after a large-scale brawl at the Morgan County Correctional Complex resulted in an estimated 8 inmates needing medical treatment.

Details of the alleged fight between gang members inside the state prison have not been released. We contacted the assistant to the Warden, Trish McClure, earlier today but not much more information has been released on what started the brawl.

On Tuesday, hospital officials said they had treated eight inmates for their injuries and released them back into state custody. While the prisoners were being treated, hospital security officers restricted access to the emergency room, along with assistance from the Oak Ridge Police Department.

According to sources, prison officials “have restricted the movement of inmates in the housing units that were involved in the fight until an investigation is complete.”

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Convenant, fight, ORPD, Prision