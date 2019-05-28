Obituaries

Emma Hill, Clinton

Emma Hill, age 85 of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones Sunday, May 26, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy James Hill; daughters, Kay Hill O’Neil and Jessica Hill; brother, Jerry Whaley.

Emma is survived by daughters, Cynthia Hill and husband Mike of Clinton, Susan Chambers and husband Charles of Clinton, Jennifer Stokes and husband Kelvin of Clinton; son, John Hill and wife Ann of Andersonville; 15 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great – Great Grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Covenant Hospice, Angie and Cynthia, and an extra special thank you to caregivers, Sonya, Angie, Tonya and Sandy.

A graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Kelvin Stokes officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

