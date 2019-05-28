Obituaries

Dolphus (Dolph) Henry, Coalfield

Dolphus (Dolph) Henry, age 81 of Coalfield, TN (formerly of Scott County, TN) passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1937 to Hurstle and Georgia Young Henry. He graduated from Robbins High School in 1955. He joined the United States Navy in September 1955 and served on the USS Hickox and the Cadmus. He was married to Brenda Pemberton for 57 years.

Dolphus spent 40 years serving in the Business and Industry for Arvin, BF Goodrich and American Bag Corporation. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry 32°, a 50+ year member of Scott County Lodge 670 and Kerbela Shriners. Dolph was a member of Barton Chapel in Robbins and served as Deacon, Trustee and Church Secretary for many years. He presently attended Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield.

Dolphus was an avid sports fan and especially loyal to Coalfield and the University of Tennessee Athletics. He followed high school football for the past 40 years. As an active outdoorsman, he loved spending time hunting, fishing and being outside. His favorite pastime was devoting time to his grandchildren.

Dolphus was preceded in death by his parents Hurstle and Georgia Young Henry, Brothers Douglas Henry and Fisher Henry of Robbins, Sisters Brenda Kay and Sharon Faye and sister in law Wanda Ruth Henry. Also preceded in death by half siblings: Quinton Henry, Linton Henry, Ruby Kearney, Vernie Gibson, Ada Pickens and Arthia Armes.

Dolphus is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Pemberton Henry, two sons Keith and wife Pam and Jared and wife Christina. Grandchildren (Bamps’ pride and joys in life) Leeah, Chastin, AJ and Coalton. Brothers Winford (Betty) Henry of Nashville, Indiana, Ledford Henry of Robbins. Sisters Eunice Henry and Syble (Ervin) Stringfield of Knoxville, Velma (Dickie) Purser of Georgia, sister in law Wanda June Henry of Elgin and Mildred Henry of Wartburg. Special Friend Ralph Bond of Oneida. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services will be officiated by Preacher Don Acton on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 9:30 am at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery 5901 Lyons View Pike Knoxville, TN with interment at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy to follow. Due to the Cemetery flower restrictions the family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Coalfield Football PO Box 98 Coalfield, TN 37719.

