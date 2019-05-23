Obituaries

Alpha Mae Farr Hembree Eve, Rockwood

Alpha passed away at Victorian Square Assisted living facility in Rockwood, TN on May 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents [John J. and Ova (Scarbrough) Farr; brothers, Avery and William (Bill) and sister Arta Farr; first husband of nearly 28 years, George Hembree (father of their children) and second husband, John Eve of nearly 31 years; son-in-law, George A. (Pete) Manning, daughter-in-law, Vicky Day Hembree and grandson, Scott D. Manning].

She is survived by one brother, Bruce. J and wife Chestine Farr; three children, Dr. Wanda H. Manning, G. Wayne Hembree (partner Janie Cesario) and Loren M. Hembree; nine grandchildren, Tammy M. Braswell (partner Kurt Backhaus), Karen M. and (Kevin) Clement, Michelle H. and (John) Noland, Greg Hembree, Crystal H. and (Jeramie) Stoner; LeAnn and (Denver) Cash, Meghin Hembree, Morgan H. and (Travis) Durfren, Elizabeth Hembree; eight great-grandchildren, Jenifer B. and (Malik) Boudjellalli, Luke and Carly Clement, Brandon Noland, Kenton and Adelynn Stoner, Cheyenne Cash and Phoenix Hembree; 1 great-great-grandchild, Zayn Boudjellalli; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alpha (Granny was affectionally referred to by family and friends for over 55 years), was of the Methodist faith and member of Swan Pond United Methodist church. She was born in Oakdale, TN and resided the majority of her life in Roane County, TN. She was the recipient of Roane County’s “Mother of the Year” award in 1997. She often remarked to her children that other than winning an eighth-grade “Spelling Bee”, the Mother of the Year recognition was the only award she could remember winning. She was proud of both!

Her family was her life, making each member feel that they were special. Granny loved to cook. For over sixty years, when a family members or friend was at home recovering from an illness or in bereavement she would arrive with a hand written note and with covered dishes of food; usually enough to feed a platoon! Some of her favorite dishes were: sirloin tip roast, mashed potatoes with homemade brown gravy, coleslaw, deviled eggs and fresh from the garden green beans and sliced tomatoes. She always put others before herself.

In her early years, Granny love quilting. She said the she learned the art of crocheting at the age of 7 or 8 from a little Russian girl. Granny actively crocheted for over 90 years. She freely gave afghans, doilies and crosses to family, friends and strangers alike. She loved gardening and growing flowers.

Distinctive recognition is acknowledged to the care givers (Nurses, LPN’s, CNA’s dietary etc.) for their exemplary care, respect and compassion shown to Granny during her residence at Victorian Square. The entire staff under Trudy N. Smith tutelage are commended and most appreciated by Granny and her family. Also, since Mid-February, hospice (Caris of Lenoir City) provided special health care. On behalf of the family, a sincere thank you to the entire staff of the care providers, consisting of nurses, CNA’s, social workers and clergy.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to Victorian Square Resident Memorial Fund, Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee or a charity of your choice

The family will be receiving friends in a celebration of life at Evans funeral home in Rockwood, TN on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM. Services will immediately follow. Interment will be at 11AM on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN.

