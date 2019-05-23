Obituaries

William Travis Wilder, Clinton

William Travis Wilder better known as Travis, age 33 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. Travis was proud of his family and they all were very important to him.

Travis is preceded in death by his father, Donald Wilder; and brother, Brandon Wilder. He is survived by his aunt and uncle, Peggy and Dennis Cornett whom he called his Mam and Pop of Clinton, TN; daughter, Lilly; brothers, Ron Wilder and wife Cortney of Harlan, KY, and their children, Kylie, Garrett, and Gibson, Justin Wilder of Maynardville, TN and his children, Evan, Chelsea, and Tate; Wesley

Wilder of Clinton, TN, and Christopher Wilder of Maynardville, TN; and sister, Dawn Middleton and husband James of KY; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Travis’s family will have a memorial service for him at a later date and will be announced by Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

