Carlton “Cotton” Nighbert, Caryville

Carlton “Cotton” Nighbert, age 78 of Caryville, went to be with his Savior and Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 2, 1986. He was an active member of Vasper Baptist Church. He was born on December 11, 1940 to the late Lloyd “Pap” and Grace “Nannie” Marlow Nighbert. He was a small business owner for most of his adult life. He owned and operated Cabinets by Carlton, Nighbert Builders, Cotton’s Doors, and Papaw’s Junk Store. He has been a member of the Lafollette Rescue Squad, the Tennessee JC’s, and Open Arms Food Pantry. He is very proud of the numerous homes he has built. He turned his life over to the Lord and has lived for the Lord to the best of his ability. He shared the Word of God and the Love of God to all and anyone who would listen. He enjoyed church, working, fishing, hunting, camping, and his family and friends, especially his grandbabies.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Stevie Nighbert; sisters, Trula Barnes and husband Judd, Eva Mae Hayes and husband Robert “Bob”, Brother in law, Tommy Coward; special friends, Gary Hawkins, Arnold Disney, Everett Davison, and MC Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Rose Nighbert; son, David Nighbert and wife Vanessa of Caryville, daughters, Karen Austin and husband Barry of Andersonville, Jackie White and husband Freddie of Caryville; grandchildren, Aaron Nighbert and wife Amanda of Caryville, Myranda Bertrand and husband Matthew of Arkansas, Adam Austin and fiancé Alexis Andrews of Knoxville, Chanler Cox and fiance Jordon Smith of Knoxville, Willow White of Caryville, Slade White of Caryville; great-grandchildren, Noah Nighbert of Caryville, and Austin and Lydia of Arkansas; honorary grandchildren, Desaray Roberts, Brent and Judah Barnes, Olivia Noonan, Jenna Seibers, and Riley and Shelby Spradlin; longtime friends, Huck Braden of Rocky Top, Larry Tibbs of Caryville, and Diane Anderson of Maynardville.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral will be at the Vasper Baptist Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Jimmy Ault, Rick Murphy, and Alvis Richardson. Graveside services will follow the funeral at New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Open Arms Ministry at www.openarmsfoodpantry.com.

www.holleygamble.com

