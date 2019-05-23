Obituaries

James Davidson, Rockwood

Mr. James Davidson, 83, of Rockwood, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. Jim was well known as “The Coke Man” as an accomplished salesman and long-time employee of Coca-Cola.

He is preceded in death by his parents: T.A. and Josephine Davidson.

His wife: Montana Harvey Davidson.

And his daughter: Cindy Jo Davidson Clough.

He is survived by his daughters: Katherine Parton (Coy) of Sevierville, Angie Bentley (Paul) of Michigan.

His son: James Ralph Davidson (Evelyn) of Harriman.

Grandchildren: Crystal Rose Parton, James Cory Davidson, and Matthew Elliott Davidson.

Great grandchildren: Isaiah James Kemp, Katherine Olivia Montana McCarter, Anna Isabella Rose McCarter, and William James Davidson.

His brother and sister-in-law: Samuel Eugene and Linda Davidson, their son Gregory Shane and daughter Nikkie.

We say special thanks to the Harvey family, Jim’s in-law’s, for all the special prayes and acts of kindness through his sickness. Also, a very special thanks to our cousin and wonderful caregiver Sandra Swicegood who was just like our immediate family, as well as Roane Medical Center for their excellent andCompassionate Care.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Ed Parton and Rev. Donnie Harvey officiating. Graveside services will be Friday morning at 11:00 AM in Emory Height Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Daidson family.

