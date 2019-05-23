Obituaries

James Ralph Davidson, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. James Ralph Davidson, age 60, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home. He was employed with Pepsi Co. in Knoxville for 34 years. Ralph was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a loving husband, devoted father and a friend to all. Ralph was also an avid collector of antique soda bottles.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James P. and Montana Harvey Davidson.

And his sister: Cindy Jo Davidson Clough.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years: Evelyn Lowery Davidson.

Two sons: James Cory and wife Holly Goldston Davidson, and Matthew Elliott Davidson all of Harriman.

One grandson: William James Davidson.

Two sisters and brothers-in-law: Kathy and Coy Parton of Sevierville, and Angie and Paul Bentley of Michigan.

And his niece: Crystal Rose Parton.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ed Parton and Rev. Donnie Harvey officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Davidson family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

