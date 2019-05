Community

Notice of Road Closure

Community

Starting on Monday June 3rd, 2019 Poplar Creek Road (in the area of the Cave that is currently one lane) will be shut down for an extended period for repair. You will need to give yourself extra time and find an alternate route during this process. We apologize for the inconvenience as Poplar Creek Road is being repaired.

