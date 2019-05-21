Obituaries

Joseph Edward Trantanella, Knoxville

Joseph Edward Trantanella, dedicated father, loving grandfather, and faithful friend moved peacefully from our arms into the arms of his heavenly father on May 20th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in 1933 in Eaton, OH. Joseph was a longtime member of Eagle Bend Apostolic Church, Clinton, TN. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran who proudly fought and served during the Korean War. After his retirement from Commercial Motor Freight of Dayton, OH he moved to Knoxville, Tennessee to assist his son in the family business. He was an integral part of Trantanella Construction Company from 1989 until shortly before his death. Joseph was also a talented and anointed gospel singer inspiring others spiritually through this ministry. Joseph adored his grandchildren and devoted his life to spending time with them. He was a beloved friend that was always sure to bring humor and laughter to those he loved by speaking the truth in unique ways.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father, August Trantanella, his mother, Florence Kaiser, and his grandson, Zachary Pelsor. He is survived by his siblings, Delores Abraham of Columbus, OH, and Richard Trantanella of Dayton, OH; children of Knoxville, TN – Joseph Mark Trantanella and wife Missy, David Trantanella and wife, Mona, Maria Pelsor and husband, David, Leah Heifner and husband, Keith; mother of his 3 youngest children, Melvina Trantanella; grandchildren, Joseph Lyle Trantanella, Jennifer Trantanella, Joshua Pelsor and wife Shelby, Alayna Heifner, Amara Heifner, and Isaac Heifner; great grandchildren, Kenna Pelsor and Kyla Pelsor along with a host of extended family members and friends.

Joseph’s family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23rd from 5 to 7PM at Eagle Bend Apostolic Church, Clinton, TN with funeral service to immediately follow with Reverend David Triplett officiating. Interment will be held on Friday, May 24th at 11AM at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN. Pallbearers include Mark Trantanella, Joseph Lyle Trantanella, David Pelsor, Joshua Pelsor, Keith Heifner, Isaac Heifner, Daniel Gillette, & Lorenzo Dixon. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

