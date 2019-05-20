Obituaries

Effie D. Douglas, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Effie D. Douglas, age 96 of Lake City, TN passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at The Waters Of Clinton after a lengthy illness. She was born June 26, 1922 in Campbell County, TN. Effie was one of 14 children born to the late Sampson and Myrtle Ayers Russell of Campbell County. Effie was a Christian for 83 years and at her death was a member of the West Side Baptist Church in Lake City. She was a health care professional for 25 years, working as a nursing assistant. Effie enjoyed raising a large garden and working in her flowers as her health allowed. Over her lifetime, she provided a home for many cats and enjoyed their company.

In addition to her parents, Effie is preceded in death by her husband, James Marion Douglas, son, Larry Edward Douglas, siblings, Reynold “Russ” Russell, Fred Russell, Cecil Russell, Clifford Russell, Shirl Russell, Burton Russell, Alene Weeks, Lydia Lowe and Thelma J. Dennis.

Survivors

Son Eldridge E. Douglas Maryville, TN

Grand Daughter Kimberly Douglas Clark Seymour, TN

Great Grandson Eric Ryan Smith Seymour, TN

Sister Evelyn Shirley Cincinnati, OH

Brothers Keneth Russell London, KY

Ray B. Russell Clinton

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Russell officiating.

A private Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

You may also view Effie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

