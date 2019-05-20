Obituaries

Ron Carter, Harriman

Mr. Ron Carter, age 64 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Canterfield of Oak Ridge. He was a member of North Point Church where he, like his dad, was the Treasure and Greeter and taught Sunday school and youth activities. Ron with his wife Carol owned and operated Sonic in Harriman for 35 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesse & Sybal Harp Carter.

Brother: James Thomas.

Sister: Sue Nell Cooper.

Granddaughter: Lindsay Cheyenne Carter and her unborn son.

He is survived by his wife: Carol Carlson Carter.

One son: Stephen Carter of Knoxville.

One daughter & son-in-law: Beth & Carey Pedde of Maryland.

Brothers & sisters-in-law: Bill & Margret Carter, Wayne & Phyliss Carter, Jerry & Judy Carter, Kenneth & Holly Carter.

Sister: Helen Carter Ponder.

Four grandchildren: Zachary, Tristen, Promise, and Isabelle

One great grandchild: Kamden.

And many family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Gary Butler officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Alzheimer’s Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. www.alztennessee.org

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Carter family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

