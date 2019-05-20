Featured

Summer Season Tees Off at Centennial Golf Course

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 20, 2019) – Tennessee Centennial Golf Course in Oak Ridge has officially kicked off its summer season with extended hours and record numbers. The golf course is now open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, including the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

The golf course is celebrating a milestone, having increased the number of rounds played during the month of April this year by more than 700 when compared to the same period last year. The month of March also saw an uptick of over 400 rounds.

“Our staff has worked tirelessly to elevate the experience of every golfer who visits Centennial and now we are seeing the benefits of those improvements,” General Manager Michael Callender said. “During the last weekend in April, all 70 of our golf carts were rented out both Saturday and Sunday with more than 150 rounds booked each day. That’s a first for us.”

Centennial will celebrate Women’s Golf Day on June 4 with a free golf clinic and discounted rounds. The course will also host the 22nd Annual Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley Golf Classic on August 10. Additional information on both events will be released soon.

Registration is underway for the 2019 Junior Golf Camp through the Centennial Golf Academy led by Des Mahoney, PGA. Available sessions are scheduled for June 11-14, June 17-19, June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 16-18. The golf camp enrollment form and additional camp details can be found on the Centennial website at https://www.centennial.golf/junior-golf-academy.

Spring aerification of putting greens was completed in March, creating better playing surfaces for this summer. As part of other recent improvements, Centennial’s golf carts now feature GPS and Bluetooth as well as radio/streaming music access and live sports coverage for an additional fee.

The fully stocked golf pro shop was recently named a TaylorMade Retail Center, offering trial sets of clubs for the course or driving range, as well as golf balls, gloves, headwear, and other accessories. Golfers can stop by for a club fitting and check out all the products available for purchase.

Centennial Grille is up and running in the clubhouse with food and beverage options. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for lunch and dinner. Breakfast is served on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Centennial Golf Course features 18 holes, a large clubhouse, a golf academy, and a driving range, all situated on roughly 200 acres just off Edgemoor Road. Memberships and annual passes can be purchased with discounts available to Oak Ridge residents. The City’s Recreation and Parks Department began managing operations at the course in January 2018.

To book a tee time, call the course at (865) 483-2291 or visit https://www.centennial.golf/. Be sure to follow Centennial Golf Course on Facebook and Twitter (@CentennialOR) for additional updates.

