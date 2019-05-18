Featured

The Governors Highway Safety Office and Local Authorities to conduct A Sobriety Checkpoint tonight

If you travel Tri-County Blvd. in Oliver Springs this evening be advised that the Highway Patrol Anderson County sheriffs department Oliver Springs police and the Tennessee highway safety office are conducting a sobriety and roadblock checkpoint at Tri-County Blvd. and Richards Ln. this evening beginning around 10 PM The saturation should last about two hours according to O.S. Police Chief Kenny Morgan. So expect a lot of flashing lights on Tri-County Blvd. this evening. If you go through the checkpoint please make sure you have your drivers license information and insurance papers handy to keep traffic flowing.

