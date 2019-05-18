Featured
The Governors Highway Safety Office and Local Authorities to conduct A Sobriety Checkpoint tonight
If you travel Tri-County Blvd. in Oliver Springs this evening be advised that the Highway Patrol Anderson County sheriffs department Oliver Springs police and the Tennessee highway safety office are conducting a sobriety and roadblock checkpoint at Tri-County Blvd. and Richards Ln. this evening beginning around 10 PM The saturation should last about two hours according to O.S. Police Chief Kenny Morgan. So expect a lot of flashing lights on Tri-County Blvd. this evening. If you go through the checkpoint please make sure you have your drivers license information and insurance papers handy to keep traffic flowing.
Tagged DUI Checkpoints, Sobriety