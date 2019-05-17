Obituaries

Margaret (Joan) Keathley, Petros

Margaret (Joan) Keathley, age 64 of Petros took her last breath on Monday, May 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was so much more than a mommy and a grandma to her family. She was a special lady that everyone loved and enjoyed spending time with. She was loving and kind to all she met and she never met a stranger. On May 13, 1955, the late Lloyd Haskel and Mary Evelyn Bell of Crossville, announced the birth of triplett baby girls, Joan, Janet and Jewell! They were the first set of triplets born in Tennessee!

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter in-law, Anna Gail Keathley

Joan is survived by her children, Tony Keathley, Tonia Patterson and Latisha Keathley

Love of her life and father of her children, Thurston (Tony) Keathley, Sr.,

Grandchildren, Kayla Cordell (Andrew), Travis Patterson, Tyler Keathely, Devin Buck and Kelsey Buck,

Great grandchildren, Bailey, Braidey, Bentley and Sebastian Patterson, Cassandra and Penelope Cordell,

Sisters, Jewell Graham (Billy) and Janet Eaker (Jim)

Brothers, Larry Bell (Karen) and Jerry Bell,

And a host of nieces, nephews and family members.

A note from Latisha: “I would like to thank all my family and friends that have been beside us the past few weeks. I don’t know what we would have done without you guys. Please continue to pray for us.”

The family will receive friends, Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:30 to 7:30pm at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Coalfield. Funeral services will follow at 7:30pm with Bro. James Foster officiating. Interment will be in the Old Petros Cemetery, Petros, Tennessee.

To leave a note for Joan’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

