Oak Ridge to Host 2019 Big 12 Championship

Tennessee will host the 2019 Big 12 Rowing Championship on Sunday at Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Racing will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday and conclude at 10:15 a.m. with an awards ceremony to follow.

This will be the final home regatta for seven Tennessee seniors.

The winner of the finals-only championship event will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Rowing Championship which takes place May 31- June 2 in Indianapolis, Ind. In addition to Tennessee, the Big 12 Championship will feature No. 4 Texas, No. 20 Oklahoma, No. RV Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia.

Admission to the regatta is free. Live video and results of the championship will be available at the Big 12 Conference Championship Central page.

FORMAT

The seven teams will compete in a finals-only 2000m sprint race. Three events will be scored to determine the automatic qualifier from the Big 12 Conference. The most points will be awarded for the results in the 1V8+ followed by the 2V8+ and the 1V4+.

FIVE IN A ROW

This marks the fifth straight season that the Vols will host the Big 12 Championship after joining the conference for rowing in 2015. In the 2018 championship, Tennessee took third place overall behind Texas and Oklahoma.

SCHEDULE (Sunday, May 19th)

9:00am – Third Four (exhibition)

9:15am – Third Eight

9:30am – Second Four

9:45am – First Four

10:00am – Second Eight

10:15am – First Eight

11:00am – Awards Ceremony

