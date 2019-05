Obituaries

Wendell Shane Herrin, age 47 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time and a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting monetary donations toward his service. Gifts can be sent directly to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.

