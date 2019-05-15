News

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Annual Print Ministry Telethon to air on BBB TV 12

Posted on by in News with

Beginning this Friday at 6pm, the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting their annual Print Ministry telethon. Pastor Garvin Walls, HB Carney and pastors from around the area sit in and try to raise money for the Print Shop at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. They try to raise enough money during this telethon to fund the print shop for one year. At the print shop, they print bibles that are sent around the world to various countries and to missionaries to help spread the word of God. The Telethon will air on Channel 12 on Friday, May 17th from 6-10pm. Then again they will be on Friday, May 24th, from 6 – 10 pm and Saturday, May 25th, from 8am – 12pm. We hope you join Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for their Annual Print Ministry on Channel 12 or online at bbbtv12.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Print Ministry