Obituaries

Bert Richmond, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bert Richmond, age 75 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at NHC in Knoxville, TN. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Bert loved playing with his grandchildren whom was dear to his heart. He enjoyed playing the guitar and writing songs. Bert loved the Lord and was a member of First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN for 45 years.

Bert is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Elvin Sr. and Dorothy Richmond; and several siblings. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Ora Richmond; children, James (Debra), Tammy (Dale), Kimberly, and Daniel (Nancy); grandchildren, Jennifer (Rick), James A. (Kaliegh), Nicholas, Charlene, Corey, Gracie, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Emily, Kaylee, Landry, and Scarlett; and 6 siblings.

Bert’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with his celebration of life to follow at 8:00pm at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN with Bishop McCool officiating. Bert’s interment will be at 11:00am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

