ASAP providing free Narcan training to community

ASAP of Anderson wants to make sure the community is aware of a state grant that our local anti-drug coalition has to provide training and FREE Narcan to any non-profit agency, church or civic group and community members. Narcan is a drug that can potentially reverse the effects of a drug overdose, and ASAP can provide training to any of the above listed groups. Trainers will not ask any personal identifying information.

For more information, call ASAP at 865-457-3007.

