Bulletin: Norris Council appoints new member, passes first reading of budget

Monday night, the Norris City Council voted to appoint Ron Hill to the vacant seat on the Council that came open when Jessica Ogburn had to resign earlier this year. The Norris Bulletin reports that the vote to appoint Hill was 3 to 1, and that he was sworn in immediately and took his seat on the Council.

The Bulletin also reports that the Council passed, on first reading, its budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st. That budget contains cost-of-living raises for municipal employees and an 11-cent property tax increase. That vote was unanimous, as the Bulletin reports that several members of the audience said that a modest tax increase was “reasonable and necessary” to maintain city services.

A public hearing in the budget is scheduled for Thursday, May 30th at 6 pm and the second and final vote on the proposal is set for the regular June Council meeting.

