Donald Wayne Gullett, Rockwood

Donald Wayne (Daddy/Gramps) Gullett, age 81, of Rockwood gained his heavenly reward on May 12, 2019. Don is well known as an exceptionally kind and gentle man who loved deeply and served his family, friends and community with his whole heart. This amazing man lived a true life of service.

He served as: Past Master of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge No. 403 F&AM; Past President of the Roane County Shrine Club; Retired 30 year veteran of the Rockwood Army National Guard Troop C/278 where he served as the Mess Sergeant and later returned from retirement to serve as the Family Readiness Group Coordinator during the Troop’s deployment to Iraq; Retired Rockwood Police Officer; Rockwood Civil Service Board member; 30 years in the funeral service industry; and over 60 years as a multiple instrument musician, playing strictly by ear, in his own band as well as several others. He brought joy, comfort and strength to every life he touched. He was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church.

Don was married to the love of his life, Martha Howard Gullett, for nearly 46 years. Together they lived the perfect love story. Don is the father of one daughter, Debra Denise (Dee) Markelonis (his “Punkin”) with whom he shared the deepest father/daughter adoration and to whom, he was the absolute definition of a Daddy.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Lillie (Hall) Gullett, parents-in-law James Sr. and Elizabeth Howard, three brothers (Junior, Ray, and Johnnie (Rosie)), and a sister (Anna Lois Gullett).

Don is survived by his wife Martha, daughter Denise, beloved grandchildren Tyler Wayne West and Deanna Markelonis Cunningham (Michael), brother and sister-in-law James II and Trenda Howard, cousin (sister) Nadine Barkley, special loved ones Mike (Donna) and Michael Grigsby, special nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Special thanks to his Masonic Brothers Mark Isham, Richard Montgomery and Richard Bowman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, May 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Evans Mortuary of Rockwood with a Masonic memorial service, celebration of life and military Honor Guard to follow starting at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner’s Hospital.

